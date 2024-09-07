Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

