Curtis Philippon Buys 23,000 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.4429134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

