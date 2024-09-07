Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $108,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

