Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $71.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,125 shares of company stock worth $7,981,849. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

