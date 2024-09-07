DA Davidson Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $8.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

