Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

