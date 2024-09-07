David Golub Acquires 20,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,206,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.9 %

GBDC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 41,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 771,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 507,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.