DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76,304 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

