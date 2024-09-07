DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 684.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.