Denver PWM LLC Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 327 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,555. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 0.9 %

FFIV stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.89. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.