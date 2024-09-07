DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

