Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

