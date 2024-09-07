Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 242,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 52,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 299,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of D opened at $57.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.



