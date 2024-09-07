Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 4,375 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $118.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,918,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

