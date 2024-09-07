dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.17

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.17 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.12). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.13), with a volume of 399,082 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOTD

dotdigital Group Stock Down 1.7 %

dotdigital Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

(Get Free Report)

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.