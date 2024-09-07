Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 10,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,115.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16.

TSE RY opened at C$164.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.57.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

