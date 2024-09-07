DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

