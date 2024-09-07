Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $754.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 754 ($9.91) and traded as high as GBX 766 ($10.07). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.91), with a volume of 1,672,110 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 754 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 721.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

