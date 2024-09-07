Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $2.01. Educational Development shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 5,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

