Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Natixis grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.