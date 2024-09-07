Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entegris were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1,626.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,822,000 after buying an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Entegris by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after buying an additional 251,938 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

