Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Eliecer Viamontes Sells 5,166 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

