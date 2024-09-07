Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 890.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,385 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Equity Bancshares worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $587.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

