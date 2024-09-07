Evercore ISI Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $78.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

