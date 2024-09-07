Evercore ISI Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $36.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FHI opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,911 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Federated Hermes by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.