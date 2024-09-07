Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

