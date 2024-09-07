Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.76 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

