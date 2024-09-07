Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $2.95. Evogene shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 10,384 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGN. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

