eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $314,766.60 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,943,667 shares in the company, valued at $483,954,143.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

eXp World Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.59 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 102.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

