Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $536,589.50 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,181 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after buying an additional 194,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,409,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

