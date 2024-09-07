Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

