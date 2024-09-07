Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

