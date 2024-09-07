Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $958.88

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $958.88 and traded as high as $960.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $960.10, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $980.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $29.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

