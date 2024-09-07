Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 4,307 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,919 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

