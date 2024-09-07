Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average is $264.52. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.