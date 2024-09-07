Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

