Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

