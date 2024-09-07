Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

