Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

YUM opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

