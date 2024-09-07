Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 111 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

