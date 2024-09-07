Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 4,655 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4,193.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $232,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

MTB opened at $166.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.