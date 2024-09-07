Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 662,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,010,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.72.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

