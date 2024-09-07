Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

