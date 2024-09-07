Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 207,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 606.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

