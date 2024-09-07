Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $159.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

