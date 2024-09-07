Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1,175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF opened at $32.35 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

