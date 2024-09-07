Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

EEM stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.