Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VO stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

