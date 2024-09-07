Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.