Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

